Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 111,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

FOLD stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares worth $1,616,438. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.