Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $1,984,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Banner by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72,557 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Banner by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 57.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

BANR opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

