Trexquant Investment LP Invests $192,000 in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Root by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 42.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 282,650 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO grew its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Root by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

