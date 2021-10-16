Profund Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

VICR stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.88 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $149.85.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,081 shares of company stock valued at $21,498,588. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

