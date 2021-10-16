Profund Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discovery by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

