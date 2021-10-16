Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Xperi were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER opened at $18.62 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.