Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 126,603 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

OPCH opened at $24.46 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

