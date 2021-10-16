Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $70.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

