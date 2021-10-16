Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $118.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

