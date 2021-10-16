STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STOR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

