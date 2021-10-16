Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDRSF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Idorsia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

