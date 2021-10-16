Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.25 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research raised Noah from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.91.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noah by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth $7,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Noah by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 216,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

