Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of WH stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 811.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

