Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 54.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATLC shares. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.