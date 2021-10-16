Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of RadNet worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

