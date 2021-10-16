Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $30.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. Analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

