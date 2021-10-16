The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 252.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 147.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth $5,115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 453.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allakos by 148.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $107.48 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

