The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 215 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Matson worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Matson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

NYSE MATX opened at $82.82 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $91.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.