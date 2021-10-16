Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Richard van den Broek Acquires 100,000 Shares

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) insider Richard van den Broek acquired 100,000 shares of Cogstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$84,000.00 ($60,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Cogstate alerts:

About Cogstate

Cogstate Limited, a cognitive science company, provides computerized cognitive tests for clinical trials, academic research, healthcare, and brain health applications in Australia and internationally. The company's services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.