Head to Head Review: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoSys and Kopin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $6.80 million 6.88 -$3.78 million N/A N/A Kopin $40.13 million 10.69 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -93.80

MoSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kopin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -70.97% -47.57% -35.12% Kopin -17.08% -14.84% -9.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MoSys and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.37%. Given Kopin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than MoSys.

Risk & Volatility

MoSys has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kopin beats MoSys on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc. is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits. The company was founded in September 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

