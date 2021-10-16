BlackRock Inc. Acquires 102,938 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.45% of NV5 Global worth $92,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,075. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

