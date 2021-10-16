BlackRock Inc. Sells 64,650 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,650 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HCI Group worth $100,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,538,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,632,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI opened at $123.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $139.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

