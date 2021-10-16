BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,416,922 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,416,922 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $98,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRST. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 171.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 214,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $816,082.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

