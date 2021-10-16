Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of BRF Call Options (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 761% compared to the average volume of 414 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 54.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 2,478,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at $11,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRF by 1,919.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

