DarioHealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,046 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,006% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

Shares of DRIO opened at $16.17 on Friday. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $3,608,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DarioHealth by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

