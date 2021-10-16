Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perrigo by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 1,724,839 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Perrigo by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 1,166,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 1,068,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.