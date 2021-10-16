Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after acquiring an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $32,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,480 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

