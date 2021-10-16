Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $35.76 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

