AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,367.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

