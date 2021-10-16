AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 13,062 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 61.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

