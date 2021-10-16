AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,343 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $93.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

