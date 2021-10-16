Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) Director Clayton Donald Allan Purchases 170,000 Shares

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) Director Clayton Donald Allan purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,869.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,374.80.

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

