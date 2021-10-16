The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.60 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

