The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,392 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

