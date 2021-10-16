Bobak R. Azamian Sells 5,531 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bobak R. Azamian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

