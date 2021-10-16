NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $66,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

