Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,429 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Scientific Games worth $65,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after buying an additional 1,220,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $89.16.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.