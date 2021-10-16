Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 30,300 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

