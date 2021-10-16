Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.10. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.