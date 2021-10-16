Scotiabank Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$3.75

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.87.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

