Scotiabank Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KELTF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

KELTF stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

