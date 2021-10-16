AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

AVB opened at $230.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average is $212.99. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

