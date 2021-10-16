AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.94.
AVB opened at $230.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average is $212.99. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
