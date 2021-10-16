Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.59% of Citi Trends worth $69,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $138,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.