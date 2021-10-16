Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $69,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

