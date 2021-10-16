Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,269,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $67,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

