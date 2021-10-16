Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.75 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of Equitable worth $67,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

