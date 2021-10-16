Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $286,500.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,397 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 77.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

