Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 43,692 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01.

On Friday, August 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $598,000.00.

Shares of ETON opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.22. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

ETON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

