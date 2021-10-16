Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

PNFP opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 98.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 73,153 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

