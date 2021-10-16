Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $55.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

